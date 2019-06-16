Alagiri asks legal wing members to contest in Panchayat polls

TNCC president K.S. Alagiri on Saturday called upon the office-bearers of the party’s legal wing to contest in the panchayat elections as the post of the panchayat president was important in the empowerment of people.

Addressing a meeting of the legal wing at the party headquarters, Mr. Alagiri said only panchayat presidents were vested with the power to sign cheques and such power was not enjoyed by other elected representatives.

“Panchayat presidents and the President are the two representatives who can sign cheques. Panchayat presidents can reach out to the people and attract them to the ideology of the Congress,” he said.

Mr. Alagiri said the Congress was the only party that represented all sections of society.