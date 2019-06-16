Chennai

Alagiri asks legal wing members to contest in Panchayat polls

more-in

‘Panchayat presidents can reach out to people and draw them to party ideology’

TNCC president K.S. Alagiri on Saturday called upon the office-bearers of the party’s legal wing to contest in the panchayat elections as the post of the panchayat president was important in the empowerment of people.

Addressing a meeting of the legal wing at the party headquarters, Mr. Alagiri said only panchayat presidents were vested with the power to sign cheques and such power was not enjoyed by other elected representatives.

“Panchayat presidents and the President are the two representatives who can sign cheques. Panchayat presidents can reach out to the people and attract them to the ideology of the Congress,” he said.

Mr. Alagiri said the Congress was the only party that represented all sections of society.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Chennai
Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 27, 2019 9:15:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/alagiri-asks-legal-wing-members-to-contest-in-panchayat-polls/article27954944.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY