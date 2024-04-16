Akil Kureshi, former Chief Justice of Tripura and Rajasthan HCs, to be honoured with award

April 16, 2024 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The SGS Award for Ethics in the Legal Profession will be presented to Akil Kureshi, former Chief Justice of the High Courts of Tripura and Rajasthan, on April 21 at a function in the city. The former judge is a byword for independence and integrity in performing his judicial duties without fear of favour, heedless of consequences, the organisers said.

Rohinton Nariman, former Judge of the Supreme Court, will be the Chief Guest at the event, which is open to all. The Advocate General of Tamil Nadu P.S. Raman will preside over the event to be held at Narada Gana Sabha from 10.30 a.m. on Sunday. The speakers will focus on the importance of the independence of the judiciary and what needs to be done to protect it.

According to senior advocate Sriram Panchu, the award was instituted by juniors of the legendary S. Govind Swaminadhan, who was the Advocate General of Tamil Nadu from 1969 to 1976. During this time, he argued the State’s cases before the Supreme Court, including the famous Archakas case and Royappa’s case. He was universally admired for his advocacy, independence, and integrity. He also gave time for public causes, including being president of Bala Mandir and Vidyodaya school.