Akasa Air starts flights to Bengaluru from Chennai, more cities to be added

Airline will operate two flights a day between Chennai and Bengaluru

Staff Reporter CHENNAI
September 11, 2022 01:02 IST

Passengers flying to Bengaluru from Chennai have one more option to pick from, as Akasa Air inaugurated its first flight from the city on Saturday.

The airline will operate two flights a day between Chennai and Bengaluru, and this is the fifth city in the airline’s network, a press release said. From September 26, there will be another additional daily flight in this route.

Similarly, the airline would add flights in two more routes as well shortly — Mumbai-Chennai and Chennai-Kochi. From September 15, the flight between Mumbai and Chennai will start. The airline will start flight services between Chennai and Kochi from September 26.

According to officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI), this would increase aircraft movement and passenger traffic too and would benefit Chennai airport. “We have moved from the sixth busiest airport to the fifth position now. We are working on ways to move up further in the coming months and will provide all possible requirements for airlines who want to operate new services from here,” an official said.

Praveen Iyer, co-founder and chief commercial officer of Akasa Air, said: “The increased capacities across these key focus cities backed by affordable fares will provide our customers many options to choose from while planning their travel,” he added.

Akasa Air plans to increase its fleet to have a pan-India presence and provide connectivity between metros to tier 2 and tier 3 cities. By the end of March 2023, the airline will have 18 aircraft and add another 54 aircraft in the next four years.

