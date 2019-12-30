AI’s ‘jumbo’ flight today

In a move to meet passenger demand in the run-up to the New Year, Air India will be operating the last of its standalone flights using its Boeing 747-400 aircraft on Monday, between New Delhi and Chennai.
The earlier flights involving ‘jumbo’ jets were on December 16, 20, 23 and 27, from the national capital to Bengaluru and Chennai.
An airline spokesperson said bookings are still open on the 423-seater four-engine plane. The flight, AI042, will land in Chennai at 7.45 p.m., and leave for Delhi as AI043 at 9.15 p.m.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.