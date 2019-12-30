AI’s ‘jumbo’ flight today

In a move to meet passenger demand in the run-up to the New Year, Air India will be operating the last of its standalone flights using its Boeing 747-400 aircraft on Monday, between New Delhi and Chennai.

The earlier flights involving ‘jumbo’ jets were on December 16, 20, 23 and 27, from the national capital to Bengaluru and Chennai.

An airline spokesperson said bookings are still open on the 423-seater four-engine plane. The flight, AI042, will land in Chennai at 7.45 p.m., and leave for Delhi as AI043 at 9.15 p.m.