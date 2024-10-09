Airtel customers to get alerts on spam calls and messages free of cost

In a major relief for the nearly 30 million mobile users of Airtel who receive several spam calls and short messaging services (SMS) daily, the company has come out with a spam detection technology.

The artificial intelligence-powered spam detection system was soft launched by Airtel a fortnight ago and has helped in successfully identifying 112 million potential spam calls and 3 million SMS messages in the State.

Tarun Virmani, Chief Executive Officer (Tamil Nadu) of Bharti Airtel, addressing a media gathering in the city on Wednesday, said the spam detection system developed in-house using AI technology by the data analysts would be available to all their mobile customers of the State free of cost, without the need for choosing additional services or downloading any app.

Mr. Virmani said unlike with other mobile operators where customers had to download some apps to protect themselves from spam calls, Airtel with the commitment to provide safety and security to its customers, has come out with this technology, where spam calls and messages would be identified and even notified to the gullible customers as ‘Suspected Spam,’ to help them avoid falling victim to any online or mobile scams.

The network powered by a state-of-the-art AI algorithm analyses various parameters, such as the caller or sender’s usage patterns, call/SMS frequency and call duration amongst several others, on a real-time basis to provide a dual-layered protection system. In the dual-layered protection system, every call and message passes through the AI shield and it has the capacity to process 1.5 billion messages and 2.5 billion calls within two milliseconds.

