Airport to have limited flights

The number of flights departing from Chennai airport, every hour, is likely to be brought down significantly for some time, once operations resume after the COVID-19 lockdown is lifted by the government.

Airports Authority of India (AAI) officials said that the plan was being discussed since physical distancing would be of prime importance after the lockdown ends.

The authorities have been holding extensive talks for the last few days, and the process of revising and drawing up fresh flight schedules for the airport will begin soon.

“In case the lockdown is lifted, we should be prepared for operations. The number of flights departing at a time is likely to reduce substantially. This is because the airport has severe peak-hour congestion, wherein hundreds queue up to complete check-in and security procedures at both domestic and international terminals,” an official said.

“This cannot happen henceforth, as we have to maintain physical distancing. It can be implemented only if a limited number of flights take off at a time,” the official noted.

Before the COVID-19 breakout, the airport had nearly 500 aircraft movements a day, and about 35,000-40,000 passengers travelling every day.

“Apart from the fact that aircraft movement will be affected, many will also hesitate to take up leisure air travel initially, and fly only for something absolutely essential,” another official said, strongly indicating that passenger traffic may be hit as well.

Airlines like IndiGo have already announced that there will not be any onboard meals for a while and airport buses of airlines will be run only at 50% capacity to ensure physical distancing. Sources said that physical distancing was likely to be enforced inside the aircraft as well. Middle seats in the aircraft may be left vacant to implement the same, they added.