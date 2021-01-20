Airport to have COVID-19 testing lab

A COVID-19 lab will begin functioning at Chennai airport in two days. Passengers coming to the city without a COVID-19 negative certificate or those who develop symptoms can get tested at the facility.
Officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said the State government authorities on Monday inspected the lab and gave nod for opening it. It would be operated in the international arrival hall.
“They [lab staff] will collect samples from passengers and within a few hours, the passengers can get the results. There will be a waiting area for passengers awaiting the results. The passengers will be charged for the tests based on the slab given by the State government,” an official said.
Delhi and Bengaluru airports had set up similar labs a few weeks ago.
Sources said Chennai airport had to wait for approval from the authorities and hence the delay in establishing the lab.
After the resumption of flight services to the city following the relaxation in the lockdown norms, the State health department had been taking samples from passengers who come in with symptoms and for passengers who travel without the COVID-19 negative certificate.
