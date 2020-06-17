Airport takes steps for better crowd control

CHENNAI

17 June 2020 23:26 IST

More floor markers, queue managers put up to ensure physical distancing

After complaints of poor adherence to physical distancing norms at the airport, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has taken steps for better crowd management inside and outside the terminal.

AAI officials said that they have placed 500 foot-shaped floor markers, both inside and outside the terminal, where people queue up. In addition, they have also installed queue managers outside the departure hall.

Constant monitoring

“We are also constantly monitoring if passengers maintain physical distancing when they wait to enter the terminal. This is where it was quite tough. Now, after these measures, crowd management is better. But we fervently request passengers to stand one metre apart. It is, after all, for their safety,” an official said.

Slow process

Though only about 55-60 flights are operated in a day, queues are slow moving, as each passenger's ticket and Aarogya Setu status need to be checked, after which they go through thermal screening to enter the airport.

“The checking has to be meticulous as safety of all the passengers is important.

“Hopefully, passengers will cooperate with us,” the official added.