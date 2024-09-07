ADVERTISEMENT

Airport staff found dead at Domestic Terminal 

Published - September 07, 2024 12:54 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 59-year-old woman staff of Airport Authority was found dead in her office in the domestic terminal of Kamarajar Airport. Police said It is a case of suicide due to personal reasons.

The victim has been identified as Nirmala, 59, who was a resident of Palavanthangal and was working as a superintendent in the telecommunication department of the airport. She was about to retire from service in five months.

Police sources said the victim was assigned duty on Thursday. On Friday morning another reliever came and found the woman lying dead inside the room which was locked inside. Then the police broke the door, recovered her body and sent it to a government hospital for post-mortem. Further investigation was conducted by Airport Police.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

