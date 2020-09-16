Airport Metro station most used by commuters in Chennai

More than a week after Chennai Metro Rail restarted services, the Airport station has become the most used by commuters.
The number of passengers travelling now is between 13,000 and 15,000 a day. According to Chennai Metro Rail Limited officials, the station has seen an average of 1,000-1,200 commuters a day.
The airport has recently seen a surge in domestic air traffic, and many flyers have been using Metro Rail to reach their flights.
Following this, the Meenambakkam and High Court stations have had an average of 700-1,000 commuters a day. Officials said since suburban train services were yet to resume, people travelling to the northern suburbs had been using Metro Rail.
“Commuters from suburbs such as Chrompet and Pallavaram park their vehicles here. The parking fare is higher at the Airport station so most leave their vehicles at the Meenambakkam station instead,” a source said.
Those heading to the High Court and nearby areas get off at the station.
Gradual improvement
The Thirumangalam station opened only last Wednesday and the turnout had been gradually improving, sources said. “It used to be at the top after the airport as people from nearby areas like Padi, Mogappair and Retteri come here to take the train. Though there is some turnout, we are hoping it will improve with time,” an official said. Stations like Arumbakkam, Nehru Park and Saidapet have had poor footfalls so far.
Officials said the numbers would significantly improve only when companies reopen their workplaces.
