Airport authorities remind passengers about water bottle rule

CHENNAI

10 December 2020 01:23 IST

‘Liquids over 100 ml cannot be taken’

In post-COVID-19 times, air passengers think twice before taking a flight. And when they do deem it essential to fly, a list of precautions is the first thought that comes to their minds.

Besides masks, face shields and a small sanitiser bottle, a lot of travellers are bringing in their water bottles, which only end up being confiscated during the security check.

Officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said they had been witnessing a slight rise in those carrying water bottles, unaware that liquids over 100 ml cannot be taken past security.

Advertising

Advertising

Half or one litre bottles are immediately confiscated and disposed of, an official said.

“It is not clear why we see more people carrying water bottles now. They can always purchase them in the security hold area if they want. Maybe some are worried about buying food and water, and hence prefer bringing their own,” he added.

Some of them could also be first-time passengers who do not know the rules, another official said.

“Earlier, we did not have so many shops open, so people may have assumed that they may not get water. They can always purchase it in the security hold area if needed,” he added.