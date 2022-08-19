Airport Advisory Committee reviews Phase II modernisation project

The panel, which met at Chennai airport, also discussed several key issues affecting passengers such as baggage delivery

Staff Reporter CHENNAI
August 19, 2022 21:24 IST

The modernisation work at the airport is expected to increase passenger capacity from 17 million a year to 35 million. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

From bird hits to increasing ground handlers for quick baggage delivery, many issues were brought up at the Airport Advisory Committee (AAC) meeting held on Friday at Chennai airport.

Committee chairman and DMK MP T.R. Baalu reviewed aspects like the ongoing development work, including the Phase II modernisation project and airside work and passenger facilitation.

Officials of the Airports Authority of India said modernisation work at the airport to increase passenger capacity from 17 million passengers a year to 35 million had been in progress; recently, taxiway Bravo and rapid exit taxiways have been commissioned.

Since there are obstacles in the path of the secondary runway and it is affecting the maximum usage of this runway, Mr. Balu said. The district administration should take steps to remove them to enable operation of wide-body aircraft. He wanted the AAI to submit land requirements for follow up with the State government, according to a press release.

“The drain passing through Pammal and beneath the main runway is a cause for concern as sewage water entering the airport can damage the Instrument Landing Systems (ILS) during torrential rains. As the land had been handed over for diversion of drain, it was instructed to closely pursue with district administration to allocate funds to complete the work on priority,” the release said.

Baggage delays

Airline Operations Committee (AOC) reiterated the need to have more ground handlers since it will help reduce the delays in baggage delivery.

There was a discussion about ensuring better coordination among the Greater Chennai Corporation, the Cantonment Board and the district administration of Chengalpattu for waste disposal methods as it directly affects bird hits, which has been a serious safety hazard.

