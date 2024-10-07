GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Air show: thousands put to hardship, Marina beach and nearby areas grind to a standstill

Several roads, such as Anna Salai, Poonamallee High Road, and Walajah Road, witness heavy traffic; buses and trains packed to brim with people heading to and returning from the event; many visitors say the Southern Railway should have operated extra MRTS services to ease travel woes

Published - October 07, 2024 01:06 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The air show, organised as part of the 92nd Indian Airforce Day celebrations, under way at Marina beach in Chennai on Sunday.

The air show, organised as part of the 92nd Indian Airforce Day celebrations, under way at Marina beach in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Frustration, exhaustion, and long wait time were what awaited people who arrived to watch the air show, organised as part of the 92nd Indian Air Force Day celebrations, on Marina beach on Sunday. Roads, Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses, and Chennai Metro Rail and Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) trains were all packed to the brim with people heading to and returning from the event.

Several roads in the city such as Anna Salai, Poonamallee High Road, and Walajah Road witnessed heavy traffic congestion. Many were stuck in traffic for a long time. Right from 8 a.m., the MRTS trains running between Velachery and Chintadripet stations were jam packed. Similarly, the Chintadripet railway station also witnessed heavy crowding as many residents from northern and western parts of the city arrived there first before making their way to the beach.

Limited services

However, people were displeased that the MRTS trains were only operated at 30 minutes interval. MRTS services, operated from Velachery to Chennai Beach, have been truncated at Chintadripet owing to the fourth-line project being executed from Egmore to Beach.

A lot of people complained that Southern Railway had not accounted for the crowding the event would cause and had not bothered to operate extra MRTS services, which is the most accessible route to Marina beach. Similarly, thousands put to hardship while returning home as well since the trains were jam packed.

Suresh, who took an MRTS train from Velachery, said he had never seen the station flooded with people like this. “How can they run trains with a frequency of one hour when they know such an event is happening? The station was packed. We struggled to get in and out.”

‘One of the worst cases’

Velu, who had travelled from Nanganallur to Adyar on Sunday morning, said it took as long as one-and-a-half-hours. “It was one of the worst traffic scenes that I have seen. The vehicle moved very slowly,” he said.

When the air show ended at 1 p.m., people were unable to board buses, trains, and Metro Rails, hail autorickshaws, or even cross the roads.

J. Soujanya of Thirumangalam said: “We were sitting at the Chintadripet bus stop for two hours. No bus stopped as they were all already crowded and no autorickshaw wanted to navigate the chaotic traffic.”

With a five-year-old child asleep in her arms, she decided to wait it out. “Afraid that we would miss a bus or an empty autorickshaw, we did not even eat our lunch,” Ms. Soujanya said, who had come with her family of five.

The crowd of air show spectators seen on Kamarajar Salai on Sunday.

The crowd of air show spectators seen on Kamarajar Salai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

As traffic increased at the Walajah Road-Anna Salai junction in the afternoon, people decided to jump over the three-foot medians while others decided to navigate through the passing vehicles in an effort to cross the road.

As many bus drivers refused to open the doors as the crowd surged at the junction, people resorted to banging on the doors. “We live in Royapuram but not a single bus stopped at Simpsons bus stand and those that did stop were already full. With no water or food, we have decided to walk back home. The air show was not worth the chaos,” said K. Ritika, who came to watch the show with her husband.

Lack of accessibility

Disabled persons too found it very difficult to watch the show. Sathish Kumar, a wheelchair user, and four others were keen on watching the air show. However, the State government had made no provisions to accommodate the community.

“We wanted to watch the show and arrived at the venue by 10 a.m. We fought with the police personnel who denied us entry and finally directed us to the service road. We somehow managed to find a spot to watch it,” he said.

Mr. Sathish Kumar added that the community was often left out and that there was a need to create accessible spaces for events. In this case, there was the accessible beach pathway, however, it was relegated to the VIPs.

Published - October 07, 2024 01:06 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.