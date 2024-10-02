GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Air show rehearsal a hit in Chennai

Published - October 02, 2024 09:21 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
People watching aircraft take to the sky during the rehearsal for the IAF air show in Chennai on Wednesday.

People watching aircraft take to the sky during the rehearsal for the IAF air show in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: RAGU R

The Indian Air Force (IAF) set the tempo for the most-awaited air show to be held on October 6 in the city by carrying out a full-scale rehearsal on Wednesday.

The rehearsal for the air show, to be held on the Marina beach, drew huge crowds of people who were unmindful of the scorching sun as they witnessed fighter jets, transport aircraft, and helicopters take to the sky. The air show is being held to mark the 92nd anniversary of the IAF. 

Treated to vigorous background music and live commentary, the crowds witnessed MIG, Sukhoi, Tejas, Rafale and other aircraft zoom past. The highlight of the rehearsal was the aerobatics of the Suryakiran and Sarang teams. 

The Suryakiran team, led by city guys Group Captain Ajay Dasarathi and Captain Sidesh Karthik, performed various aerobatics and formations including the Mahabali and victory formations. The Sarang helicopter team also made several eye-catching formations. 

The rehearsal was signed off at 1 p.m. by the Suryakiran team by decorating the skyline with a heart formation to show their love for the Chennai crowd. Speaking to reporters after the rehearsal, Air Commodore H. Assudani said the air show was supposed to be a complex operation involving a lot of manpower from various departments. He said that normally, 10 days of practice would be required, but due to limited air space and time, the rehearsals were being done for three days to make the air show a success. 

The final rehearsal is to be held on October 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

