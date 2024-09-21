Air show on October 6 at Marina Beach to celebrate IAF’s 92nd anniversary

The city will get to witness an air show with 72 aircraft by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on October 6 at Marina Beach, from 11 a.m. to celebrate IAF’s 92nd anniversary.

Themed ‘Bhartiya Vayu Sena - Saksham, Sashakt, Atmanirbhar‘ (Potent, Powerful, and Self-Reliant), the event this year will be open to all. According to a press release, aerobatic manoeuvres and synchronised formation flying will be showcased. Further, performances by the lAF’s elite teams Akash Ganga, renowned for their skydiving prowess, the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team, famed for their close formation aerobatics, and the Sarang Helicopter Display Team, known for aerial choreography, will be featured.

Additionally, IAF will be showcasing flypast and aerial displays by a wide range of aircraft from its inventory, including the nation’s pride, our own indigenously-manufactured state-of-the-art Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, Light Combat Helicopter Prachand and Heritage aircraft like Dakota and Harvard are also likely to take part, the release said.

