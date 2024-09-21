GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Air show on October 6 at Marina Beach to celebrate IAF’s 92nd anniversary

Updated - September 21, 2024 09:05 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The city will get to witness an air show with 72 aircraft by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on October 6 at Marina Beach, from 11 a.m. to celebrate IAF’s 92nd anniversary.

Themed ‘Bhartiya Vayu Sena - Saksham, Sashakt, Atmanirbhar‘ (Potent, Powerful, and Self-Reliant), the event this year will be open to all. According to a press release, aerobatic manoeuvres and synchronised formation flying will be showcased. Further, performances by the lAF’s elite teams Akash Ganga, renowned for their skydiving prowess, the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team, famed for their close formation aerobatics, and the Sarang Helicopter Display Team, known for aerial choreography, will be featured.

Additionally, IAF will be showcasing flypast and aerial displays by a wide range of aircraft from its inventory, including the nation’s pride, our own indigenously-manufactured state-of-the-art Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, Light Combat Helicopter Prachand and Heritage aircraft like Dakota and Harvard are also likely to take part, the release said.

Published - September 21, 2024 09:04 pm IST

Related Topics

Chennai / armed Forces

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.