Air passenger in Chennai held for smuggling luxury watches worth ₹1.7 crore

February 09, 2024 10:59 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs has arrested a passenger who allegedly smuggled high-end watches worth ₹1.7 crore from Hong Kong.

Based on intelligence, an Indian passenger, who arrived from Hongkong via Singapore on Monday, was intercepted by AIU officers. On searching his baggage, two hidden watches were found. Upon further interrogation, it was revealed that the passenger was acting as a carrier to deliver the watches for monetary benefit.

The luxury watches were identified as a Patek Phillipe 5740 and a Breguet model no.2759. While the Patek Phillips watch has no dealer in India, the Breguet Watch model no.2759 is out of stock in the Indian market, a release said. These watches were examined by a certified luxury watch expert and were found to be originals. Their overall market value was estimated to be ₹1.7 crore.

As the outright smuggling of the notified high-value goods under the Customs Act is a non-bailable offence, the passenger was arrested and remanded in judicial custody. Investigation is in progress, a release said.