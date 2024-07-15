GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Air passenger arrested for smuggling 138 star tortoises

All the rescued tortoises were alive, says a press release

Published - July 15, 2024 08:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Star tortoises that were rescued at the airport.

Star tortoises that were rescued at the airport. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Air Intelligence Unit of the Chennai Air Customs has arrested a passenger for attempting to smuggle 138 star tortoises. On July 10, Customs officials intercepted the passenger, who was about to depart to Malaysia, and checked his baggage, according to a press release. It was found that he had concealed 138 star tortoises in the bag. “All the rescued star tortoises were alive. They were swiftly handed over to Wildlife Division, Guindy National Park, and will be released into their habitat soon,” the release said. These species are covered under the Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. Customs officials arrested the passenger under the provisions of the Customs Act and Wildlife (Protection) Act. He was remanded in judicial custody.

