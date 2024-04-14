GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Air Mauritius resumes widebody flights to Chennai

April 14, 2024 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - CHENNAI

Murali N. Krishnaswamy

Air Mauritius resumed its scheduled widebody flights to Chennai, its third destination in India after Delhi and Mumbai, with flight MK 746 touching down at 1.50 a.m. on Saturday. There were 245 passengers on board.

The return flight, MK 747, left for Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport, Port Louis, at 3.50 a.m., with 173 passengers. The five-hour 32-minute service was operated with a 288-seater, two-class configured Airbus A330-900N (christened “Chagos Archipelago”), which is also a new aircraft variant to land in Chennai.

An airline spokesperson said the national carrier of Mauritius was back in Chennai after a four-year, pandemic-induced break. The carrier looks forward to passengers using Mauritius as a stopover or as a transit hub on their journey to other Indian Ocean destinations in its network.

The service, to be operated once a week, on Saturday, will offer a cargo capacity of about 10 tonnes.

