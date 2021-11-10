Air India observes Vigilance Awareness Week

CHENNAI

10 November 2021 01:44 IST

The Vigilance department of Air India, Southern Region, observed Vigilance Awareness Week from October 26 to November 1, according to a directive from the Central Vigilance Commission.

As part of it, several programmes were held on the theme ‘Independent India at 75: Self Reliance with Integrity’. A walkathon and debate for college students and painting competition for school students were also conducted. There was a guest lecture and quiz for their employees.

