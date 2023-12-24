GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Air India Express migrates operations to Chennai airport’s Terminal 4

Vistara will also move its services there shortly as part of the ongoing ₹2,467-crore phase II modernisation project. IndiGo, Akasa, and SpiceJet will continue operating from T1 for the time being, say Airports Authority of India officials

December 24, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
While the construction of one part of the integrated terminal building has been finished, and international flights are handled from this building, the other portion will be completed only by 2025. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Air India Express has migrated domestic flight services from Terminal 1 (T1) to Terminal 4 (T4) from Saturday. Vistara will also move its operations there shortly.

The domestic flight operations were entirely handled from T1 all these years. But as part of the ₹2,467-crore phase II modernisation project, which has been going on at the airport for many months now, domestic flights are being handled from T1 and T4 as of this November. According to officials of Airports Authority of India (AAI), IndiGo, Akasa, and SpiceJet will continue operating from T1 for the time being. The rest are gradually migrating services to T4.

“Air India and Alliance Air were the first ones that began using T4 on November 15. On Saturday, Air India Express also migrated, and on December 27, Vistara will begin operating from T4. The main idea behind having two domestic terminals is to ensure that the airport does not suffer congestion during peak hours, and passengers are not made to wait at check-in and security queues,” an official said.

When the phase II project ends, the capacity of the airport will expand and the new integrated terminal building will fully handle international flights, while domestic flight operations will operate from T1 and T4.

While the construction of one part of the integrated terminal building has been finished, and international flights are handled from this building, the other portion will be completed only by 2025. “The demolition work of the old international terminal has been in progress, and it will be finished shortly. After this, construction will start. When it is fully completed, the integrated terminal building will sprawl over an area of over 2 lakh square metres and will handle international flight operations in their entireity,” he added.

