ADVERTISEMENT

Air France to stop Paris-Chennai flight after March

March 06, 2024 10:37 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai is the fourth Indian gateway for the SkyTeam member airline, and the flight, which began in 2021 after much uncertainty following the COVID-19 pandemic, is well patronised

Murali N. Krishnaswamy

Air France is to stop its Paris to Chennai flight (AF108/AF115), with the last flight from the city on March 31. Confirming the development, the airline said the “suspension of the direct flight for summer 2024 is due to optimisation of [its] network”. It said passengers who are booked to fly after March 31 have been notified and will receive a refund.

Chennai is the fourth Indian gateway for the SkyTeam member airline, and the flight, which began in 2021 after much uncertainty following the COVID-19 pandemic, is well patronised.

The airline also confirmed that the cancellation of its flight to Paris Charles de Gaulle (AF115), on February 29, was following a technical issue. The Airbus A350-900 was taxiing out for take-off when a snag was detected. The jet was towed off the runway and the 325 passengers put up in hotels. Air France said its teams assisted customers with re-routing solutions. A source at Chennai airport said the engine-related technical issue was resolved on March 5, and the aircraft left Chennai on March 6.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Separately, Air India Express has begun flights on the Chennai-Kuwait sector, a route served by Jazeera (Airbus A320), Kuwait Airways (A320) and Indigo (A320). The flight, as IX697/698, operated with a Boeing 737-800NG, is a five-day service, leaving Chennai at 6.50 p.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US