Air France to stop Paris-Chennai flight after March

Chennai is the fourth Indian gateway for the SkyTeam member airline, and the flight, which began in 2021 after much uncertainty following the COVID-19 pandemic, is well patronised

March 06, 2024 10:37 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

Murali N. Krishnaswamy

Air France is to stop its Paris to Chennai flight (AF108/AF115), with the last flight from the city on March 31. Confirming the development, the airline said the “suspension of the direct flight for summer 2024 is due to optimisation of [its] network”. It said passengers who are booked to fly after March 31 have been notified and will receive a refund.

Chennai is the fourth Indian gateway for the SkyTeam member airline, and the flight, which began in 2021 after much uncertainty following the COVID-19 pandemic, is well patronised.

The airline also confirmed that the cancellation of its flight to Paris Charles de Gaulle (AF115), on February 29, was following a technical issue. The Airbus A350-900 was taxiing out for take-off when a snag was detected. The jet was towed off the runway and the 325 passengers put up in hotels. Air France said its teams assisted customers with re-routing solutions. A source at Chennai airport said the engine-related technical issue was resolved on March 5, and the aircraft left Chennai on March 6.

Separately, Air India Express has begun flights on the Chennai-Kuwait sector, a route served by Jazeera (Airbus A320), Kuwait Airways (A320) and Indigo (A320). The flight, as IX697/698, operated with a Boeing 737-800NG, is a five-day service, leaving Chennai at 6.50 p.m.

