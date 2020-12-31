Air fares to metros remain low on New Year’s eve

CHENNAI

31 December 2020 00:10 IST

Last year, travellers had to shell out two times normal fare

The same time last year, passengers taking last-minute flights for New Year celebrations had to pay two or three times the regular fare. This year, the fares have not spiked.

The fares are affordable due to the pandemic and the ensuing restrictions imposed by the government, travel agents said. A flight from Chennai to Bengaluru costs about ₹1,800-₹2,000, a flight to Mumbai could cost from ₹3,000 to ₹3,800 and to Delhi between ₹4,000 and ₹4,500.

Although air traffic has been improving, most people are still careful and are travelling only for business, emergencies and medical reasons, the travel agents said.

Advertising

Advertising

Shahul Hameed, part of the Travel Agents Association of India, said one of the predominant reasons was that many State governments had strict rules banning public celebrations on the eve of New Year’s day. In Chennai, for instance, the State government had announced that there would not be any celebrations on the night of December 31 and January 1 at beaches, hotels, clubs and resorts.

Even those staying at resorts cannot come together for a gathering and those who had made reservations must check in before 10 p.m. “Apart from this, people are a little more cautious after the emergence of the new strain of COVID-19,” he said.

Tushar Jain, a travel agent, said many were resorting to low-key celebrations within the city, fearing COVID-19. “A small fraction of people, who are willing to take a chance and travel, are heading to places like Goa or taking a flight to Bengaluru and driving down to Madikeri,” he said.