Air fares remain affordable this festival season

Govt. regulated rates due to pandemic

For passengers wanting to travel home this festive season or for emergencies, air fares are unusually low, despite holidays in the next couple of months, owing to the pandemic.

The air fares for Bengaluru are the most affordable. Passengers have to spend only ₹1,700-₹2,000 one way for travel next week. Similarly, the fares for travel from Chennai to Hyderabad are only ₹2,400-₹2,800.

While the prices for Delhi range between ₹4,000 and ₹4,200, for most of next month, it is as cheap as ₹2,500 one way.

Shahul Hameed, chairman of the Travel Agents Association of India, said the fares had dipped 30%-40% when compared to the previous year. “This is because the airfares have been regulated by the government. In a pandemic situation, this will help those who travel for essential needs, like medical treatment, deaths or other emergencies,” he said.

Sriharan Balan, deputy managing director of Madura Travels, said this time last year, if a passenger booked a ticket to any major destination at the last minute, it would be 4-5 times higher than usual.

“Businessmen and industrialists are travelling to some extent now. Since most people are working from home, they don’t have to travel to hometowns to celebrate. This is another important reason restraining people from flying,” he said.

Interestingly, a small section of people are holidaying in places like Kerala and Goa.

“Those who recovered from COVID-19 are the ones heading out for holidays now,” Mr. Balan said.