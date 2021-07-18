Air fares for August drop drastically

A one-way ticket from Chennai to Hyderabad is available for ₹1,300

For passengers who make last minute plans to fly, it has been a costly affair ever since fares shot up significantly last month. But for anyone able to plan ahead, air travel is definitely affordable.

For those planning to travel to metro cities in August and beyond, fares have gotten as cheap as ₹1,300 for a one-way ticket. Earlier, the cheapest was ₹1,500 for a trip from Chennai to Bengaluru, but now travelling to Hyderabad will cost a passenger ₹1,300. To Delhi and Mumbai, the fares are about ₹2,300 and ₹1,700 respectively.

Surge in passengers

Airport sources said they witnessed a surge in the number of passengers of late, and also the number of flight movements had touched about 150 recently.

Tushar Jain, of Roundtrip, a travel portal, said this was quite unexpected, and they did not anticipate this drastic and sudden dip in airfares. “From nearly ₹7,000 for a flight to Delhi, a passenger now has to pay only ₹2,300. Last month, only the elite could pay and travel to metro cities and others, who could postpone their trip, did so because they could not spend so much,” he said.

Now, the load factor has improved, and many flights are running almost full from the city, he added.

“Now that there are fewer cases, people are willing to travel, and the affordable fares are an added benefit,” he noted.