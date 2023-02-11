AIR Chennai takes the visual and text route to stay relevant and heard

February 11, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST

A bouquet of recent initiatives by All India Radio Chennai parallels the novelty, and even innocuous irregularity of an ascetic sworn to a life of silence surfacing from soundlessness to go on a tour gregariously talking to audiences about why he would rather stay silent than spout opinions. The upshot of the exercise is to get people to understand and appreciate the eloquence of a zipped mouth, and its benefits: Peace at home, work and in the neighbourhood.

Radio is about disembodied voices and facelessness — not lack of personality, though. AIR Chennai is trying to disturb that perception, much like that silent ascetic holding that mike between his thumb and index finger just to drive home why silence matters.

The government-run radio major is actually trying to “pixelate” the entrenched perception of it dealing only in voices.

Trying to explain the move in the context of managing her section’s (news) YouTube channel, Leela Meenatchi, Joint Director News, Regional News Unit, All India Radio Chennai, wears the hat of a “consumer perception analyst”.

Interviews with any authority figures as part of news coverage would earlier be uploaded on to the YouTube channel and the audio file would run accompanied only by the static visual of an AIR logo.

Leela notes nobody would really want to watch that video — actually, an audio file masquerading as a video — though the content might be of interest to them. And she goes as far as to remark that she shares their sentiment.

So, it was decided that videos of such conversations or interviews would go into AIR Chennai’s YouTube channel.

Traditional media cannot be searching for the proverbial pin in a well-lit place, far from where it was actually lost. They do realise they have to be where the audiences routinely live their life, though getting there might require leaps into the dark, even giving up chunks of ossified thinking.

Leela notes the news bulletins in the AIR Chennai’s primary channel come with moorings of legacy. On the upside, there is comforting predictability, the details of when the bulletins go on air being carved in stone. On the downside, there is restrictiveness, which prevents the channel from moving with the ebb and flow of a day’s news developments.

To counter this, Leela notes, news made it to WhatsApp, where people can be expected to be accessible 24/7.

“Currently, we are running four WhatsApp groups under what we call News On WhatsApp. As on February 9, there are 3,582 members, the four groups put together. If necessary, I would even scale it up to 100 groups,” she says. The effort is aimed at inculcating a culture of listening to and waiting for news updates from AIR Chennai’s primary channel.

For listeners to view the primary channel as a messenger hovering around them, there was obviously the necessity of walking a few miles beyond offering the regular fare.

“The audio file from the 6.45 a.m. bulletin would be up in the WhatsApp groups at 7 a.m.. Similarly, the one from the 7.15 a.m. bulletin would be up at 7.30 a.m. The next bulletin arriving at 12.45 p.m., there was a gnawing gap. To fill that gap and feed listeners with news periodically, we created templates into which news would be slotted and shared on the groups,” she elaborates.

The templates are busy and fill the news-voids in the evening hours as well, till the next set of bulletins arrive and the audio files would be generated. The templates keep pinging on the phones of members that have signed up for the News On WhatsApp service till 8.30 p.m.

Navigating a world where less is more and instantaneous is lasting

The zeitgeist of the times dictates these things. Travel light, but travel far. Own little, but experience more. If this zeitgeist would choose a symbol and an icon to best describe the times it presides over: It would the smartphone, compact in design, but massive in its reach.

Joy Andavan, News Editor, Regional News Unit, All India Radio Chennai, notes the News on AIR (All India Radio) app is a handy tool for listeners to access any regional station, and it has provided the radio major with greater connectedness to people.

She illustrates it with an anecdote: “Not long ago, when I was flying to Chennai from New Delhi, the flight was getting delayed. A co-passenger from Tamil Nadu — who probably must be 35 years old — seated in the adjacent row switched on the AIR app for news . He wanted to know the reason for the delay.”

She also notes technology has hugely broadbased the key result areas of the news team. Working on the regular bulletins would not suffice. The notion of what is regular has extended to providing updates on Twitter (@airnews_Chennai); Instagram (airnews_Chennai); and YouTube (@AIRNewsChennai). There is also a Facebook page — AIRNewsChennai.

So, to reach the elusive target group — the Alpha generation and the younger Millennials — members of the news team can be seen fidgeting with their mobiles, while at work and dutifully serving at their respective posts.

