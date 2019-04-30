Aiming high despite hurdles

Though many of the children who have passed the SSLC exam hail from a modest background and stay and study at hostels or free schools away from their homes, their aim is high.

V. Deepalakshmi, who was ranked second in her school — Avvai Home— wants to become a doctor. “My father is no more now. But since he always wanted me to become a doctor, I will study well and become one,” said this resident of Keelpatti village in Pernampet taluk.

Similarly, K. Bhuvaneswari, who stays at Avvai Home in Adyar, has scored 446. She wants to be a banker or high-ranking government official. “

Similarly, day scholars at Sevalaya’s Mahakavi Bharathiyar Higher Secondary School A. Jayashree, who scored 445 marks and R. Thirumalai, who got 408, want to become an IAS officer and a software engineer respectively.

‘Inadequate marks’

Many parents, including those of M. Anitha of Thiruvannamalai, from Avvai Home, felt that their marks were not enough. Her mother Neela, a construction worker, and uncle Mayilsami felt that she could have scored better marks.

The parents of Sevalaya’s S. Gayathri also thought she could have scored more.

At Harijan Sevak Sangh’s SRS Sarvodaya Girls hostel at Chetpet, 11 out of 12 cleared the exam. “We are counselling the student who failed the exam and will ensure she writes it again,” said P. Maruthi of the Sangh.

Indhu P., Rajeshwari S. and Reshma S., who prepared well by attending tuition at Karunalaya Center for Street and Working Children, too have very lofty plans for the future.

P. Indhu scored 348 out of 500. “I am planning to take pure science in 11th grade. I want to become a doctor,” he says. Indhu lives on pavements at Barracks Road with family. Last year, he represented India at the Street Child Football World Cup in Russia.

Rajeshwari S., who also lives on Barracks Road, scored 391. Reshma S. is a resident of Tsunami Quarters. She has secured 400 marks. In the future she hopes to be an IAS officer.

(additional reporting by Tara Kurien)