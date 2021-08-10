Ailing baby flown from Kolkata, treated in city

Baby had post-COVID complications

A three-month-old critically ill baby, weighing just 1.5 kg, was airlifted from a private hospital to Dr. Rela Institute and Medical Centre (RIMC) here for treatment recently.

A release by the hospital said the baby was born preterm at 32 weeks in Ranchi, Jharkhand. While her mother tested positive for COVID-19 during pregnancy and died after giving birth to twins, this baby tested positive for COVID-19 a few days after birth.

The baby subsequently developed post-COVID complications in lungs and intestine, following which most parts of her small intestine had to be surgically removed. As she was not tolerating milk after surgery, she was shifted to a hospital in Kolkata.

Naresh Shanmugam, paediatric gastro and liver specialist at RIMC, said some babies lose their small intestine due to necrotising enterocolitis (severe infection of intestine) or volvulus (twisting of intestine).

“We are managing her conservatively at our paediatric intestinal rehabilitation unit. She is stable, weaned off the ventilator and the remainder of her small intestine is absorbing nutrition,” he added.