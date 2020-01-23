AIIDB to fund the bulk of city’s flood mitigation works

The ₹3,000-crore flood mitigation project is expected to gain momentum soon. The Water Resources Department has finalised a tie-up with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Development Bank (AIIDB) for the flagship project.

The department has already taken up works as part of the comprehensive flood mitigation projects for Greater Chennai and its peri-urban areas in Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts and vulnerable pockets in northern districts in phases.

Of the total project cost, nearly ₹900 crore would be contributed by the State. Instead of assistance from the World Bank as expected earlier, about 70% of the project would be funded by AIIDB.

A meeting related to the tie-up was held in New Delhi on Tuesday. An expert team would inspect the works in a few months and provide the funds that have already been spent by WRD, according to sources.

The project mapped locations in northern coastal districts that were vulnerable to floods based on experiences in the past decade. The proposals include creating reservoirs, constructing canals to bridge missing links between lakes and improvement of surplus channels.

Meanwhile, the WRD has sought ₹285.06 crore from State government to prioritise projects in areas vulnerable to inundation and speed up works. It has submitted 17 proposals to be taken up in the third phase of the long-term flood mitigation work in the city and peri-urban areas. The long-neglected Adambakkam lake is set to be rejuvenated as the department has allocated ₹13.90 crore. Work to modernise a link channel between Adambakkam lake and Veerangal Odai would also be taken up.

Missing links

Besides construction of check dams across Manamathy Maduvu in Tirupporur taluk, channels would be constructed to bridge the missing links between various waterbodies.

This includes between Rajakilpakkam and Sembakkam lakes and Peerkankaranai and Irumbuliyur lakes. Paruthipattu lake, which was developed as an eco-restoration site in Avadi, would soon have a surplus course of its own at a cost of ₹28.94 crore.

Vulnerable portions of surplus courses such as the drain from GST Road railway culvert to Tambaram-Mudichur Road, Kannadapalayam to Adyar river would also be formed.