Chennai Mayor R. Priya took part in the intensive HIV/AIDS and STD awareness campaign at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday. She participated in a human chain demonstration with college students as a part of the awareness drive and distributed brochures on sexually transmitted diseases. Later, she awarded medals to Red Ribbon Marathon winners.

