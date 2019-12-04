AICTE honours SRM with Swachhta Ranking Award

SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Kattankulathur, won the Annual Swachhta Ranking Award, under the Residential University category, at the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

According to a statement that was issued by the institute, SRMIST won this recognition at the third edition of Swachhata Ranking Award event which was held on Decmeber 3rd at AICTE headquarters in New Delhi.

SRMIST won the third place among AICTE universities in the Clean and Smart Campus Awards, a campus first step towards sustainability.

SRMIST also won the first place nationwide for their contribution in One Student One Tree initiative, where students planted over one lakh saplings in 26 villages near Kattankulathur and Kundrathur Panchayath.

The objective of Swachhta Ranking Award is to get the attention of students, faculty, and institutions towards the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan and help them realize how they can reduce the consumption and exploitation of natural resources such as paper, water, energy by the deployment of digital technology.

The Clean and Smart Campus award aims to seek engagement with all stakeholders, primarily the student community to draw their attention towards immense scope and potential that the technology offers for abstract objectives such as cleanliness, sustainability and environment.