AIADMK’s single leadership issue is an internal matter, says Premalatha

Special Correspondent June 17, 2022 21:26 IST

‘It has caused a stir among party members and needs to be resolved’

) DMDK leader Premalatha Vijayakant on Friday said the single leadership issue in the AIADMK was an internal matter of the party, and AIADMK co-coordinator and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami and party coordinator O. Panneerselvam would find a amicable solution. Speaking to mediapersons in Arani town, Ms. Premalatha said the single leadership issue had caused a stir among party members, and needed to be resolved. “We are the main Opposition party in terms of raising people’s issues in the State. We will continue to do that,” she said. Blaming the DMK government for what she called the deterioration of law and order in the State, Ms. Premalatha said custodial deaths had become frequent, with no regard being shown for the lives of the poor. As for the upcoming presidential election, she said the DMDK would take a ‘wait and watch’ approach to the emerging situation where the Opposition parties have come together to field a common candidate for President. “It is in the initial stage. We don’t know whether the Opposition parties would win. We need more time to take a stand on it,” she said.



