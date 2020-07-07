AIADMK's five key office-bearers hold marathon meeting

Five key functionaries of the ruling AIADMK on Monday held four-hour long discussion at the party headquarters on “organisational issues.”
Those who took part in the deliberations were S.P. Velumani and P. Thangamani, Ministers, and three former Ministers, K. P. Munusamy Natham R. Viswanathan and R. Vaithilingam. While Mr Velumani, Mr Thangamani and Mr Viswnathan are organisation secretaries, the other two are deputy coordinators. Also, the Ministers and Mr. Vaithilingam are secretaries of the district units of Coimbatore (Suburban), Nammakal and Thanjavur (south) respectively.
There was talk in sections of the party that the way the Information Technology wing was organised in late May had made certain leaders unhappy. Last week, the party had created one more zone - Tiruchi — for the wing, in addition to the existing four. Till then, Thanjavur, Tiruchi, Perambalur, Ariyalur and Pudukottai were included under the Coimbatore region while Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur were with the Madurai zone. Now, all of them have been brought under the Tiruchi zone.
Asked why the leaders held such a marathon session, Mr Munusamy denied the suggestion that there were differences of opinion within the party. “All of us have taken stock of the political situation. Also, our discussion centred around the organisational matters,” he pointed out. Besides, for quite sometime, the re-organisation of the party by forming more district units was being talked about.
