AIADMK’s Chennai South candidate booked for poll code violation

April 05, 2024 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - CHENNAI

Guindy Police booked AIADMK candidate for poll code violation

Chennai: The Guindy Police has booked a case against J.Jayavardhan, AIADMK party candidate in south Chennai Lok Sabha constituency for alleged poll code violations.

According to police , a flying squad headed by R.Karthikeyan on Tuesday inspected a campaign vehicle and the supporters of the AIADMK candidate also gathered before the vehicle. The flying squad seized handbills with QR code from the vehicle since the printer and the numbers were not mentioned on those. The flying squad head Mr. Karthikeyan formally gave a complaint to police seeking to take suitable action against Mr.Jayavardhan under the provisions of the Representation of the People Act. Eom