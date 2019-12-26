‘AIADMK will be taught a lesson’

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader and MP Thol. Thirumavalavan on Wednesday said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was passed in the Rajya Sabha because of the support provided by the AIADMK and the PMK, and the people will teach these parties a lesson in the Assembly election.

Addressing the media, Mr. Thirumavalavan said: “The CAA was passed in the Rajya Sabha due to the support offered by the AIADMK and the PMK. This has led to nationwide anger and fear. The AIADMK today has taken an opposite stand to the one taken by former Chief Ministers M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa. This is an indelible blot on the AIADMK’s history. People will teach the AIADMK a lesson in the Assembly election.”

Mr. Thirumavalavan alleged that the Centre had introduced CAA to create constant fear among the public. He claimed that the Centre had introduced CAA on religious grounds to dilute the Constitution.

He alleged that the BJP-RSS combine was turning India into a Hindu Rashtra. Mr. Thirumavalavan said protests were taking place in over 20 States against CAA, and they should continue until the Act is withdrawn or necessary amendments are made to it.