AIADMK starts informal discussions on the next presidium chairperson

A person from a minority community or SC may get the post

The AIADMK has begun informal discussions on the appointment of the next presidium chairman after the vacancy caused by the death of E. Madhusudhanan.

An opinion is taking shape in favour of a candidate from the religious minority communities or the Scheduled Castes.

Among those whose names are being talked about are A. Anwhar Raajhaa, secretary of the minorities wing and former Ramanathapuram MP; J.C.D. Prabhakar, deputy secretary of the minorities wing and former Villivakkam MLA; Tamilmagan Hussain, MGR Mandram secretary; S.P.M. Syed Khan, Theni district secretary and former MP; P. Dhanapal, former Assembly Speaker; A. Arunachalam, former Minister and Deputy Speaker; and P. Venugopal, medical wing secretary and former Tiruvallur MP.

The main reason being cited by many office-bearers for the proposed basis of selection is that the loss or absence of support from the two broad categories of voters is the major factor in the AIADMK’s defeat in the Assembly election.

Challenges

Given the challenges that the party has to face while being in the Opposition, several functionaries also feel that the occupant of the post should be a long-standing member; should have an appreciation of legal issues; and should be able to withstand any political or legal campaign that the camp of V.K. Sasikala, the former interim general secretary, may launch against the party.

Many explain that the post of presidium chairperson acquires importance in the light of the legal battle launched by Madhusudhanan in the Election Commission, which led to the freezing of the party symbol in March 2017.

Eventually, the Election Commission allotted the symbol to the group led by him.

A former Minister says that when Jayalalithaa was at the helm, her choices did not create any perception that the party preferred persons from one particular community or the other.

But the situation is different now.

Co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami, being a Vellala Gounder, and Mr. Panneerselvam, being a member of the Mukkalathor community, will have to take a decision that indicates the party is not in the hands of one social group.

Among the previous occupants are E.V.A. Vallimuthu, V.R. Nedunchezian, C. Ponnaiyan, Pulamaipithan and K. Kalimuthu.