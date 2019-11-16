AIADMK sees many queue up for Mayor’s post

A host of former MPs and MLAs belonging to the AIADMK have sought to be nominated for the post of Chennai Mayor.

Former Minister B. Valarmathi; former legislator J.C.D. Prabhakar; former Members of Parliament J. Jayavardhan, N. Balaganga and T.G. Venkatesh Babu and former functionary Adhi Rajaram are among the aspirants, said sources in the AIADMK.

Office-bearers of the party, who received applications from all over the State on Friday, will do so on Saturday too. There are reports that polls to local bodies will be held by the December-end.