AIADMK says DMK cadre may capture booths, seeks tight security

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has sought adequate police security at polling stations in Chennai during the civic polls on Saturday.

After submitting a representation to Commissioner of Police, the party organising secretary and former Minister D. Jayakumar said, "As per our party cadre as well as some agencies, the ruling party cadre, with the help of rowdy elements, are planning to capture at least five booths in a ward on the day of polling."

He requested the Commissioner of Police to provide adequate police force in vulnerable booths and to all polling booths across the city. He said the identity of booth agents should be thoroughly verified before allowing them to enter polling stations.