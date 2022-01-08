AIADMK ridicules DMK over OBC quota

CHENNAI

08 January 2022 18:54 IST

The party claims credit for Supreme Court’s order

The AIADMK on Saturday ridiculed the DMK for seeking to portray as its achievement the Supreme Court’s decision to allow the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test counselling for medical courses with 27% of the all-India quota seats reserved for the Other Backward Classes.

In a statement, AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami said the ruling was due to their party’s efforts and pressure for long, but the DMK, which had done little while in power at the Centre for 17 years, sought to depict it as its victory.

The AIADMK recalled that the Madras HIgh Court’s direction to the Central government in July 2020 to constitute a panel for considering the issue of a 27% quota for the OBCs was made on a petition filed by it, and this formed the basis for the Supreme Court’s order.

The two leaders added that the AIADMK would voice its support for a 50% quota for the OBCs in employment at the Central government and in education at government institutions and in the all-India quota for the medical courses. It would also call for the repeal of the 10% reservation for the poor in the general category.