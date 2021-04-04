AIADMK protests against I-T Dept.’s searches on friends, family of Ministers

A complaint has been sent to Chief Election Commissioner

The AIADMK on Saturday protested to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora against searches by the Income Tax Department in the last one week in properties belonging to the relatives and friends of its leaders.

In a letter, R.M. Babu Murugavel, the party’s spokesperson, wanted the CEC to take necessary steps for restraining the I-T Department from conducting unwanted raids or searches.

The I-T Department had carried out searches in the residences, schools and colleges owned by the friends of Higher Education Minister K.P. Anbalagan; residences of relatives of Industries Minister M.C. Sampath; the house of a staff working at a college of Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar and houses and offices of friends of Dairy Development Minister K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji on Thursday.