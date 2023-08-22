ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK petitions DGP seeking inquiry into ‘laxity’ in bandobust at its Madurai conference 

August 22, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

Party organisational secretary D.Jayakumar meets DGP Shankar Jiwal at his office and submits a representation on the alleged failure of the police to provide adequate security

The Hindu Bureau

Alleging laxity in bandobust arrangements at the AIADMK’s Golden Jubilee Conference held in Madurai recently, the party on Tuesday urged the Director General of Police Shankar Jiwal to conduct a thorough enquiry into the matter.

Party organisational secretary D.Jayakumar met Mr. Jiwal at his office and submitted a representation on the alleged failure of the police to provide adequate security. Only after several deliberations and inspections of the conference site, the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Thirumangalam granted permission to the party on July 31.

Despite an order of Madurai Bench of Madras High Court dated August 9, Mr. Jayakumar alleged that the police failed to provide the necessary security arrangements for the conference. Even the traffic arrangements, which were agreed upon in consultation with the police, were not duly implemented, the complaint alleged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Several vehicles, which came for the conference were not permitted by the police. Very few police personnel were deployed to control the crowd outside the conference premises, said Mr. Jayakumar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US