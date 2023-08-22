HamberMenu
AIADMK petitions DGP seeking inquiry into ‘laxity’ in bandobust at its Madurai conference 

Party organisational secretary D.Jayakumar meets DGP Shankar Jiwal at his office and submits a representation on the alleged failure of the police to provide adequate security

August 22, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Alleging laxity in bandobust arrangements at the AIADMK’s Golden Jubilee Conference held in Madurai recently, the party on Tuesday urged the Director General of Police Shankar Jiwal to conduct a thorough enquiry into the matter.

Party organisational secretary D.Jayakumar met Mr. Jiwal at his office and submitted a representation on the alleged failure of the police to provide adequate security. Only after several deliberations and inspections of the conference site, the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Thirumangalam granted permission to the party on July 31.

Despite an order of Madurai Bench of Madras High Court dated August 9, Mr. Jayakumar alleged that the police failed to provide the necessary security arrangements for the conference. Even the traffic arrangements, which were agreed upon in consultation with the police, were not duly implemented, the complaint alleged.

Several vehicles, which came for the conference were not permitted by the police. Very few police personnel were deployed to control the crowd outside the conference premises, said Mr. Jayakumar.

