AIADMK panchayat president hacked to death near Minjur

May 17, 2022 00:06 IST

Villagers stage protest; police pick up six suspects

An AIADMK panchayat president was hacked to death by a gang in the presence of his family members on Sunday night near Minjur.

The victim Manoharan, 40, was an AIADMK functionary and panchayat president of Kondakarai village in Minjur taluk in Tiruvallur district. On Sunday night, he attended a wedding reception of a partyman in Kuruvimedu village along with his family members.

While he was driving back home in his car with his family, a tipper lorry, which came from the opposite side, rammed the side of his car in a road corner. In the impact, the car stopped. Immediately, he was surrounded by a gang of men who came in the tipper lorry. They indiscriminately attacked him using knives while the family members watched the attack shell-shocked. After the murderous assault, the gang escaped in the lorry.

The family members screamed for assistance and the residents of the village came to their rescue. Manoharan, who was struggling for life, was rushed to a private hospital in Wimco Nagar. The doctors however declared him brought dead.

Around 500 villagers staged a protest on Tiruvottiyur High Road on Sunday night demanding the arrest of the accused. The Minjur police came to the spot and assured them of action.

Avadi Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore has formed a special team to nab the accused. Six suspects have been picked up for questioning. The lorry was seized from them and further investigation is on, the police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the enmity he had over collection of money from industries in the area was the motive behind the murder.