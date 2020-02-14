AIADMK minorities’ wing concerned over CAA, NRC

The AIADMK’s minorities’ wing on Thursday called upon Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O.Panneerselvam to exert pressure on the Centre to ensure that the interests of minorities were protected on the issue of Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), National Population Register (NRC) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

A resolution to this effect was adopted at a meeting of the wing held at the party headquarters here. Presided by the wing’s secretary and former Member of Parliament Anwhar Raajhaa, the meeting was, among others, attended by Labour Minister Nilofer Kafeel and the wing’s deputy secretary and the party’s organising secretary, J.C.D. Prabakar.

A nuanced shift

Even though the AIADMK had backed the Centre in Parliament at the time of adoption of the CAB, this was for the first time that one of the arms of the party had taken a stand, marking a nuanced shift from the original position of categorical support to the law.

Another resolution of the wing decried DMK president M.K. Stalin and his allies for seeking to reap “political gains” from the CAA issue.