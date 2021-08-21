AIADMK member’s stand on SC/ST Act irks VCK

VCK general secretary and Villupuram MP D. Ravikumar has objected to the stand on the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act taken by an AIADMK member at a recent meeting of the Monitoring and Vigilance Committee, chaired by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, to oversee the implementation of the Act.

He said the AIADMK representative, who hails from a Scheduled Caste, had said the Act was being misused, and cases should be filed only after investigation by government employees. “He made comments that have the potential to derail the Act. It is shocking that the AIADMK chose a representative from a Scheduled Caste to make these comments. This is akin to using their fingers to poke their own eyes,” he said on Friday.

While Mr. Ravikumar criticised the AIADMK for holding only one such meeting, in 2013, in the last 10 years, he praised Mr. Stalin for chairing the meeting within 100 days of assuming office.

In Tamil Nadu, 211 villages in 31 districts have been identified as atrocity prone districts (between 2009 and 2018).