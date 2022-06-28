Chennai

AIADMK member booked for assaulting a party functionary

The Royapettah police booked a case against one of the supporters of AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam for allegedly assaulting a party functionary at its headquarters.

On June 18, chaos prevailed at AIADMK headquarters as supporters of both coordinator Mr. Paneerselvam and co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami raised slogans as the leaders held a discussion to finalise the resolutions to be adopted in the AIADMK general council meeting.

During the incident, Marimuthu, former block secretary from Perambur, who is a supporter of Mr. Palaniswami was beaten up by the opposing group. Based on a complaint, the police booked a case against Krishnasamy, secretary of the M.G.R. Ilaignar Ani in Kolathur.


