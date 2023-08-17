AIADMK man murdered in Red Hills

August 17, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST

A 53-year-old functionary of the AIADMK was hacked to death by a gang in Red Hills on Thursday. The police have launched a search for the suspects.

The victim has been identified as Parthiban, 53, a resident of Thilagar Street, Mondiamman Nagar, who was a district-level functionary in Tiruvallur district, was on his morning stroll on a temple grounds in Padianallur from 6 a.m., four persons riding two-wheelers and encircled him. They indiscriminately attacked him using long knives. Even as he attempted to run to save his life, they hacked him to death and left him in a pool of blood. Then they fled the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

On receiving information, the Red Hills police reached the spot and began investigation to find out the motive behind the murder. The deceased was actively participating in the party activities. He was a panchayat president and his brother’s wife Jayalakshmi is panchayat president of Padianallur.

More than 50 supporters gathered at the scene of the crime and over 50 police personnel were deployed here. Four special teams have been formed to trace the whereabouts of suspects and to nab them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT