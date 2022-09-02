AIADMK leadership row | Panneerselvam’s expulsion stands valid, says Jayakumar

O. Panneerselvam has no political future, states the AIADMK leader

O. Panneerselvam has no political future, states the AIADMK leader

The expulsion of former coordinator of the AIADMK, O. Panneerselvam, from the party at the July 11 general council meeting is valid, as per law and rules, as the High Court has upheld the conduct of the meeting, according to D. Jayakumar, former Minister.

Addressing presspersons outside the residence of interim general secretary of the party, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, at Greenways Road after a Division Bench of the Madras High Court set aside the single judge order nullifying the July 11 meet, Mr. Jayakumar said that just as the path that the party founder M. G. Ramachandran and former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had followed in convening the general council meetings, the July 11 event was also called in the same way.

“Dharmam has won,” the former Minister said, adding that workers across the State had received the High Court’s ruling with “a great amount of enthusiasm.”

To a query on the political future of the former coordinator in the light of the Court’s verdict, the former Minister replied that “it is a zero.”