AIADMK leaders hold talks with allies

Jayakumar says everyone will benefit if others join hands with his party

The AIADMK on Friday held discussions with seven parties to arrive at a seat-sharing agreement for the urban local bodies elections.

The parties included the Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar), led by G.K.Vasan; the Puratchi Bharatham, led by Kilvaithinankuppam MLA Jagan Moorthy; and the Samuga Samuthuva Padai, led by former IAS officer P. Sivakami.

However, no representative came from the BJP, which faced the 2019 Lok Sabha election and the subsequent rural local bodies elections, apart from the 2021 Assembly election and another round of the rural local bodies elections, in the company of the AIADMK.

Two AIADMK leaders said the initiative for the discussions came from the smaller parties because party coordinator O. Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami were in the city to hold an inner-party meeting. If any agreement was clinched, it would be based on local conditions. No number of seats would be fixed in advance.

At the district level, the party functionaries had short-listed candidates and forwarded the lists to the headquarters for clearance. The lists would be released in a few days, the leaders added.

Briefing reporters after the two-hour meeting, organisation secretary D. Jayakumar, replying to a question on the party’s candidates for the post of mayors, said the question did not arise at all as there would be an indirect system of election for the post.

Asked whether he considered the absence of the PMK a loss to his party, he replied that if others joined hands with his party, “everyone will benefit. This applies to all”.

It was learnt that Ms. Sivakami sought 12 wards in the municipal corporations of Chennai, Avadi, Tambaram and Kancheepuram, besides the municipality of Uthiramerur. She also expressed her desire to contest from a ward in Chennai.